Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,450.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.