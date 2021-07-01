Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

