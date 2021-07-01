APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -360.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.