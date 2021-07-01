APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 84,938 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,938 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $167,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $800.68. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,089. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $754.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 175.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.