APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,179 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.58% of Dollar Tree worth $131,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

