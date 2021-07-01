APG Asset Management N.V. Has $152.73 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,507 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Caterpillar worth $152,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.12. 19,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,505. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

