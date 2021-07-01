APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,491 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Baidu worth $121,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after buying an additional 467,284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.97. 29,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

