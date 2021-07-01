APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,768 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 91,949 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts worth $104,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.37. 10,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,197 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,447. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

