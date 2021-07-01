APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 225,350 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225,350 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $115,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.26. 13,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of -376.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.