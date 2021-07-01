APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 94,408 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,408 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $140,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.01. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.86. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.