API3 (API3) Hits Market Cap of $38.59 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, API3 has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $38.59 million and $6.08 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00008273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00694163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,511.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

