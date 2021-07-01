Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 63.7% in June

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 366.7 days.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Appen has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

