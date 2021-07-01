Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:APL) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Appili Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

In other Appili Therapeutics news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,951,614.87.

