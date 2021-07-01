Apple Inc (LON:DS) Receives GBX 433.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc (LON:DS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 433.40 ($5.66).

DS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Apple from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

