Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93,274 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 218.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 78,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 288,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 217,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

