AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

