ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $28,082.03 and $1,831.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00689683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,436.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars.

