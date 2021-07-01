Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

