ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $43.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s current price.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

