Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

