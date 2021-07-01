Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Up 6.1%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.