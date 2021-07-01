Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 251.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 45,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

