Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,015,224 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.98. The stock has a market cap of £54.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.