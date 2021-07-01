Arion (ARION) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $28,662.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00170708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,720.83 or 1.00260192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,196,208 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

