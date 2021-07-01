Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $5.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arvinas by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,784. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

