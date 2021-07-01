Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 267.5% in June

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
