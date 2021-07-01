Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 267.5% in June

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.