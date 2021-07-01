Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Short Interest Update

Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGXF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Asia Global Crossing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Asia Global Crossing

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

