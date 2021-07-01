Assetmark Inc. Acquires 58,916 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,916 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.