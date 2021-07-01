Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,349 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.49 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16.

