Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

