Assetmark Inc. Makes New $24.23 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,233,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

