Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 677,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,769,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.