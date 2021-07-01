Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 677,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,769,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

