Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,249 ($29.38). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,216 ($28.95), with a volume of 903,767 shares.

ABF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

The firm has a market cap of £17.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,304.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

