Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.99). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 3,805,021 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders bought a total of 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,339 over the last quarter.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

