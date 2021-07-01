Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ALPMY stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

