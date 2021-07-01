Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) vs. CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Head to Head Analysis

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.75 CytRx $250,000.00 147.12 -$6.70 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -77.88% -63.72% CytRx N/A -68.86% -50.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.63, suggesting a potential upside of 135.53%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CytRx.

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA368 for human papillomavirus. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

