Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

ATLKY opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

