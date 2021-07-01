Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

ATC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 409,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $71,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $30,504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $10,358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

