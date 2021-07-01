aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.