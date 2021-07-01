Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

