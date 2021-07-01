Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $565,212.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $929.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,096,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.