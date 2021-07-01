AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €20.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.49 ($28.82).

Shares of CS opened at €21.39 ($25.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.68. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

