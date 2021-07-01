AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

