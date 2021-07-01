Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $44,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

