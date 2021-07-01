Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €103.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.33 ($101.57).

FRA:KGX opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.20. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

