Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,990 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 715,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

