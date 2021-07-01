Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,396 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,988,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 567,211 shares of company stock worth $17,651,642 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

