Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,471,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

