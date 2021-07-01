Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,148,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $853,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $193.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $119.36 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.