Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $848,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 140,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares in the company, valued at $597,692,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

