Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $939,000 in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Loop Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

LOOP stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.